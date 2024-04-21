Martin Keown hails Arsenal’s second-half performance against Wolves

Martin Keown was impressed with Arsenal’s performance in the second half of their game against Wolves last night.
In midweek, the Gunners were eliminated from the Champions League, which was a huge blow to their end-of-season goals.
However, they still have a chance to win the league, but Mikel Arteta’s side can only do that if they win all their remaining matches and hope that Manchester City and Liverpool do not do the same.
It was a tough game for the Gunners, who needed to pick themselves up from the last two setbacks.
In truth, it was not a vintage Arsenal performance, but the Gunners grew into the game in the second half and scored a deserved second goal.
After the game, Keown said on Premier League Productions:
“In the second-half, Arsenal totally dominated. It was really important, for the neutral invested in this title race as well as Arsenal fans. It seemed like the disappointment of midweek was oxygen for them today.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We grew into the game, and the boys deserve credit for improving after such a demoralising week.
They are showing again that they have learnt from the end of last season when we struggled to pick ourselves up after losing a game.
Arsenal should get joey veerman who is valued at £33 million and 10 times better than zubimendi. He is an exact replica of Odeguaard only better, he can also defend in midfield as well as attack. His ratings each week are off the charts.He is definitely an all round player that plays the full 90 minutes on turbo charge, ideal Rice and Odeguaard partner. I would like Joey Veerman and Santiago Gimenez to take Arsenal to the next level.
Thanks Daveg for the insight on Joey Veerman. I shall keep an eye out for him in the Eredevise.
While he is most certainly not miles better than Zubimendi which you suggest Veerman is a very good central defender and not unlike Rice in some respects.However I don’t know if he would fit in with our short passing game as he invariably plays the ball long when under pressure.That is maybe why he is not a regular starter in the Dutch national side.As for Gimenez, I like him a lot and his style of play would be a good fit for Arsenal.
Sorry, I meant central midfielder.
An Oxygen indeed, even when they knew the CL “disappointment” wasn’t a disappointment in the first place but a planned end to Europe’s elite honeymoon. we’ll be back next season though, but till then, we focus on the Conquest of England. COYG!