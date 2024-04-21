Martin Keown hails Arsenal’s second-half performance against Wolves

Martin Keown was impressed with Arsenal’s performance in the second half of their game against Wolves last night.

In midweek, the Gunners were eliminated from the Champions League, which was a huge blow to their end-of-season goals.

However, they still have a chance to win the league, but Mikel Arteta’s side can only do that if they win all their remaining matches and hope that Manchester City and Liverpool do not do the same.

It was a tough game for the Gunners, who needed to pick themselves up from the last two setbacks.

In truth, it was not a vintage Arsenal performance, but the Gunners grew into the game in the second half and scored a deserved second goal.

After the game, Keown said on Premier League Productions:

“In the second-half, Arsenal totally dominated. It was really important, for the neutral invested in this title race as well as Arsenal fans. It seemed like the disappointment of midweek was oxygen for them today.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We grew into the game, and the boys deserve credit for improving after such a demoralising week.

They are showing again that they have learnt from the end of last season when we struggled to pick ourselves up after losing a game.