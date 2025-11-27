Martin Keown hails red-hot Arsenal man after another fine performance

Declan Rice continues to draw admiration for his consistently outstanding displays, and Martin Keown is among those who have praised him following another exceptional performance for Arsenal. Since his record-breaking move to the club, Rice has delivered at a remarkably high level, rarely putting a foot wrong and quickly establishing himself as one of the most influential players in the squad. The Gunners remain proud to have invested heavily to secure his signing, and his impact has been so significant that the transfer fee is no longer a topic of debate. For many, Rice has made the cost appear entirely justified, even modest, given the quality he brings.

Rice’s Influence In Midfield

Against Bayern, Rice delivered yet another commanding performance, controlling the tempo of the match while facing some of the finest midfielders in Europe. His ability to dominate in such high-profile fixtures highlights the importance of his presence within the team. He provides stability, intelligence and drive, allowing attacking players to operate with greater freedom. His reliability is crucial to Arsenal’s structure and rhythm, and his performances underpin much of the team’s success in both domestic and European competitions.

There is a strong belief among supporters that Rice is irreplaceable. His blend of physical power, tactical awareness and leadership makes him a central figure whose absence would be difficult to cover. For many Arsenal fans, he is the one player they hope remains fit throughout the season, such is the influence he holds on the overall functioning of the side.

Keown’s Assessment Of A Standout Display

Keown offered glowing praise after witnessing Rice’s display, emphasising the completeness of his performance. Speaking via Metro Sport, he said, ‘He was galloping around that pitch. It was as if they gave him the keys to the city. It was the most complete performance that I have seen this young man play.’ His remarks, as cited by the source, reflect a growing appreciation of Rice’s consistency and importance, not only within Arsenal’s system but also within the wider context of elite football.