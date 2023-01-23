Martin Keown heaps praise on Arsenal man for stepping up

Eddie Nketiah scored a brace as Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2 in the Premier League yesterday.

The goals mean he continued his fine form since he filled in for the injured Gabriel Jesus and now Arsenal do not need the Brazilian to return soon.

Jesus joined in the summer and was the Gunners’ main man in attack. He impressed greatly but returned from the Qatar 2022 World Cup injured, which could sideline him for up to three months.

The Gunners were urged to sign a new frontman, with many fans and pundits playing down the impact Nketiah could have on the team.

However, the Englishman has been in terrific form so far and Keown praised him for stepping up.

The former Gunner writes in his column in the Daily Mail:

“Eddie Nketiah scored twice and he has been a massive tonic for Mikel Arteta. He knows what he’s getting from the others, but for Nketiah to come in and perform and score goals like he has is a huge bonus.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has been superb in the last few weeks and has justified why Mikel Arteta and his teammates backed him to do well.

The striker is different from Jesus, but he also offers so much more in attack and now Arteta must think of how to use both frontmen when the Brazilian is fit.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…