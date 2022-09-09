Martin Keown impressed by Arsenal’s new star against FC Zurich

Martin Keown is excited about the future of Marquinhos after the Brazilian attacker debuted for Arsenal last night against FC Zurich.

The Gunners added him to their squad in the last transfer window, and he has been struggling to break into their first team.

He has had some matches for their youth team, and he impressed, but Mikel Arteta’s first team has been on a fine run of form, and it has been difficult for him to play.

He started the Europa League game against FC Zurich last night and provided fans with a glimpse of his talent.

He scored a goal and assisted the other in the 2-1 victory for the Gunners.

Keown enjoyed watching him and believes the youngster has a bright future in the game.

He said, as quoted by Teamtalk:

“It’s the confidence. We talked about having that class in possession. I saw lots of that tonight from Marquinhos.

“Look at that pass from Fabio Vieira, great ball into the channel, we talked about Nketiah and his movement, and then a great pass off his weaker foot.

“And then the finish! The ball just lifts before it comes into him and it’s a wonderful finish from him.

“The first of many, hopefully. He’s got a huge future ahead of him.

“That’s a real opportunity now ahead of him. Bukayo Saka is only a couple of years older himself, but such is the quality he’s going to get chances.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our scouts watched Marquinhos for a while before they brought him to the club, and they have a good reputation for spotting talents.

He has started well and still has a lot of development to do in his career.

Hopefully, he would become a key player for us in the future.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob