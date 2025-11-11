Martin Keown insists Arsenal always needs Gyokeres on the pitch

Martin Keown has discussed the importance of always having Viktor Gyokeres available on the pitch after Arsenal missed him in their game against Sunderland. The Swedish striker was unfit to play, and Mikel Merino led the line in his absence as the Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw.

Arsenal’s Struggles Without Their Main Striker

Arsenal’s defensive record has attracted greater praise than their attack this season, with the team on the verge of breaking more clean sheet records before conceding twice against Sunderland. Despite this setback, the defensive organisation under Mikel Arteta continues to impress. However, the absence of Gyokeres was evident, as Arsenal lacked their usual sharpness and intensity in the final third.

This Sunderland side is regarded as one of the best they have fielded in years, yet Arsenal likely would have produced a stronger performance had Gyokeres been on the pitch. His presence has a significant influence on the team’s attacking rhythm, and his work rate and movement often create opportunities for his teammates. While he may not be on the same level as Erling Haaland, Gyokeres provides a vital link between midfield and attack, ensuring that Arsenal maintain fluidity and pressure in the opposition half.

Keown’s Assessment of Gyokeres’ Importance

Keown watched the match closely and expressed concern over the forward’s absence, noting that Arsenal rely heavily on Gyokeres to sustain their attacking momentum. His energy, strength, and tactical awareness make him indispensable, and Keown suggested that the Gunners must prioritise keeping him fit if they hope to compete successfully this season.

Speaking via the Metro, Keown said, ‘It was an issue not having Gyokeres available and I hope this doesn’t become a story of the No9. Obviously, Haaland is different class, but Arsenal need theirs back on the pitch quickly.’

His remarks underline the importance of maintaining balance within the team. While Arsenal’s defensive consistency remains a cornerstone of their campaign, their attacking play depends heavily on having a reliable focal point. Without Gyokeres, the Gunners lacked the pressing intensity and forward movement that usually define their performances.

Keown’s analysis suggests that Arsenal’s ambitions for silverware may hinge on the fitness of their key striker. Ensuring Gyokeres remains available could determine whether they sustain their challenge for honours or struggle to convert dominance into decisive victories.

