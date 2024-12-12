Martin Keown insists Arsenal is missing this one type of player

Martin Keown has criticised Arsenal’s attacking options, insisting that neither Gabriel Jesus nor Kai Havertz are adequate to meet the club’s ambitions. Speaking after the Gunners’ 3-0 Champions League victory over AS Monaco, Keown argued that Arsenal needs a more prolific striker to capitalize on the chances they create.

In the match, Jesus was handed a rare start but failed to score, while Havertz found the back of the net after coming on as a substitute. Despite the win, many fans felt Arsenal could have built a better goal difference if a more clinical finisher had been leading the line.

The club raised eyebrows during the summer transfer window by not signing a new striker, leaving fans and analysts questioning whether their current options are sufficient. Reflecting on the Monaco match, Keown voiced his concerns on the BBC: “We talk about Havertz and Jesus—they need to score more goals and be more ruthless. There is no doubt about it. I think they could do with that different tool in the box, that player who can find an opportunity out of nothing.”

Keown acknowledged Jesus’s contributions, saying, “Jesus has come with a lot of experience, he has brought a lot to the group, but he wants his goals on the pitch. He has played his part, but Arsenal need that prolific goalscorer to put these opportunities away.”

The lack of a consistent goal threat in key matches has sparked frustration among fans, who share Keown’s belief that Arsenal must address this issue promptly. A new striker capable of converting chances into goals would not only elevate their attacking efficiency but also solidify their status as serious contenders in both domestic and European competitions.

