Martin Keown makes a case for Arsenal man at the World Cup

Martin Keown argues there is no better player than Bukayo Saka in his position now, so he should be starting for England at the World Cup.

The Arsenal man has emerged as one of the world’s finest wingers and has been in top form in recent matches for his club.

He finished in the top ten of the Kopa Trophy and won England’s Player of the Year award, despite being just 21.

Having starred for his country at Euro 2020, we expect him to be on the plane when the Three Lions fly out to Qatar.

However, it remains unclear if he will get enough playing chances for his nation in the competition, which starts next month.

Keown believes he should be starting, he said via The Daily Mail:

‘We’ve got a World Cup coming up and I just feel now that he’s got to be the one that Southgate turns to in that position.

‘I don’t care who it is – they’re not playing better than he is. He’s really important right now.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of the most in-form England players now and the attacker should be in the lineup in Qatar on his current form.

However, Gareth Southgate knows how he wants to set his team up and the England gaffer will name the lineup he believes is suitable for a particular game.