Martin Keown mocks Martinez after his own goal

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown has mocked Emi Martinez after he scored an own goal in Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Aston Villa today.

The game seemed to be heading for another Arsenal defeat, but the Gunners came back from 2-1 down to win.

With the match finely poised at 2-2, Jorginho let fly from distance and it cannoned off the woodwork only to hit Martinez and go in to give Arsenal a 3-2 lead.

The Gunners then scored another late goal from a sweet counter-attack and Keown was delighted Martinez conceded that goal.

He said via Standard Sport:

“I thought it was ironic, I seem to have spent a whole hour watching him waste time.

“Look, he was a great player for Arsenal and maybe shouldn’t have gone.

“It’s really ironic that he should waste that amount of time and then it goes in off his head – but that can happen.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinez is one of the most annoying goalkeepers out there and has earned a bad reputation among fans in the last few seasons.

He could have been Arsenal’s number one now if he was patient, but we now have Ramsdale, who we can argue is better, even though Martinez has just won the World Cup.