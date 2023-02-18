Martin Keown mocks Martinez after his own goal

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown has mocked Emi Martinez after he scored an own goal in Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Aston Villa today.
The game seemed to be heading for another Arsenal defeat, but the Gunners came back from 2-1 down to win.
With the match finely poised at 2-2, Jorginho let fly from distance and it cannoned off the woodwork only to hit Martinez and go in to give Arsenal a 3-2 lead.
The Gunners then scored another late goal from a sweet counter-attack and Keown was delighted Martinez conceded that goal.
He said via Standard Sport:
“I thought it was ironic, I seem to have spent a whole hour watching him waste time.
“Look, he was a great player for Arsenal and maybe shouldn’t have gone.
“It’s really ironic that he should waste that amount of time and then it goes in off his head – but that can happen.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Martinez is one of the most annoying goalkeepers out there and has earned a bad reputation among fans in the last few seasons.
He could have been Arsenal’s number one now if he was patient, but we now have Ramsdale, who we can argue is better, even though Martinez has just won the World Cup.
Sweet Justice given that he spent the whole game time wasting, eventually picking up a yellow card (is this his 5th this season?). Ironic that his time wasting massively contributed to the 6 additional minutes, giving Arsenal the chance to win the game.
Martinez is a most arrogant, unpleasant and horrible man He is also a serial timewaster and should have been booked at least half anhour earlier , more actually, for constant time wasting. He had the nerve, while still at Arsenal, to DEMAND being first choice or he would leave.
Well he has gone and IMO its good riddance.
I do not want people with his type of morals( in other words, no morals at all) IN OUR DRESSING ROOM
I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the ball go in off Martinez’s big, dumb, timewasting head. That was amazing.
Am like a lone wolf crying for the recent world cup time wasting added time procedures to be implemented in the premier league.
This new rule that was introduced by the legendary Pierluigi Collina was a top referee for many years.
He has seen it fit to introduce this measures for the modern game to maintain its integrity.
The game between Arsenal and Newcastle was the least attractive game of the season, the ball was only in play for a total of fifty one minutes, it will not before long that we have a repeat if this issue is not addressed.