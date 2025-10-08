Martin Keown names new signing who has made the biggest impact

Martin Keown believes that Arsenal have secured the best signing of the summer in Europe, highlighting Martin Zubimendi for exceptional praise. The midfielder has quickly settled at the Emirates Stadium, impressing with his immediate impact on the team. As reported by Metro Sport, Keown said: “Across Europe, I don’t really see anybody that has come in and integrated so well, made such an impact. The goals he scored [against Nottingham Forest], the header, but he makes everything tick. He came on at the weekend [against West Ham] and it was seamless when he came on. [Martin] Odegaard going off would have been an absolute disaster last season, but not this season.”

Immediate Influence at Arsenal

Zubimendi has rapidly become central to Arsenal’s midfield, orchestrating play and contributing decisively to matches. His presence allows the squad to maintain balance and continuity, even when key players, such as Odegaard, are substituted. This level of composure and tactical awareness, particularly for a player new to the club, demonstrates his adaptability and quality in a demanding Premier League environment.

Recognition Across Europe

Keown’s assessment reflects a broader view of Zubimendi’s impact, suggesting that he has set a benchmark for successful summer transfers across Europe. Integrating into a new league and squad is often challenging, yet Zubimendi has assumed a leadership role on the pitch with remarkable efficiency. His ability to control the midfield, contribute to goal-scoring opportunities, and maintain the rhythm of matches highlights why he is regarded as one of the most effective signings of the season, not just in England but across the continent. His performances indicate that he is likely to remain a pivotal figure for Arsenal as they pursue domestic and European success this season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…