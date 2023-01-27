Martin Keown names one current Arsenal player who would make the “invincible” team

The current Arsenal team cannot match the record of the invincibles of the 2003/2004 season, but they will go down as one of the finest Arsenal sides in history if they win the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has developed them into one of the toughest clubs to play against and the Gunners know they have a unique chance to win the league this term.

Martin Keown has been delighted to support the club this term and when comparing the current group of players to the last side to win the league for the club, one name stands out.

He admits Bukayo Saka is one man who can get into that invincible team. Keown writes in the Daily Mail:

“They have recruited well but also developed from within, players who understand the culture of the club and play with the heart of the fans.

“No one encapsulates that more than Bukayo Saka. Saka was immense in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Manchester United. He is, right now, the one player who would walk into the 2003-04 Invincibles team. The way he ghosts past defenders reminds me of my old favourite colleague, Marc Overmars.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been an outstanding first-teamer since he broke into the Arsenal senior team and the Englishman will still get better.

It is great to have him in our group as a part of the playing staff, but he must stay focused and continue to work hard towards being the best he can be as a football player.

