Martin Keown names the Newcastle player who can get into the Arsenal team

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has identified one player from Newcastle United who he believes could make it into the current Arsenal team.

Arsenal boasts one of the strongest squads in the Premier League, but Newcastle United has been making strides, including qualifying for the Champions League last season and competing for a top-four spot this season. Their investment in the squad and rapid development under manager Eddie Howe have been noteworthy.

Keown has assessed Newcastle’s squad and singled out Anthony Gordon as a player who could potentially break into the current Arsenal lineup. Gordon’s talent and potential have caught the eye, and Keown sees him as a player capable of competing at the top level in the Premier League.

He said on Talk Sport:

“I think he would, yeah.

“He would right now, [Gabriel] Martinelli’s injured.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gordon is one of the in-form attackers in the Premier League at the moment and should do well in our squad.

However, we have more than enough cover in the attacking roles at the club and Gordon would not be able to make the team.

Considering he is one of the starters at Newcastle, he would not want to move to the Emirates and become a bench warmer.

