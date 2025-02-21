Martin Keown names two PSV dangermen after Champions League draw

Martin Keown believes that PSV will be a formidable challenge for Arsenal in the Champions League round of 16. While many consider the Gunners to have received a favourable draw compared to other ties—such as Liverpool facing PSG—Keown warns that the Dutch side should not be underestimated.

Arsenal is widely expected to progress to the quarterfinals for a second consecutive season, but PSV has already proven their quality by eliminating Juventus in the previous round. Their ability to overcome such opposition suggests that they will not be an easy team to face.

Keown was present at the draw and highlighted two PSV players who could pose a serious threat to Arsenal in the upcoming tie. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said:

“With being respectful to PSV, we know it’ll be a tough game.

“After watching them in the play-off round against Juventus I thought they were quite outstanding. It was interesting that Ivan Perišić is getting on in years but he played really well in the second leg, and Noah Lang was also outstanding, so it’s a difficult opponent.”

Keown’s comments reflect the reality that Arsenal cannot afford to take this fixture lightly. PSV has a squad filled with talented players, and their attacking style of football could trouble the Gunners if they are not fully prepared.

Arsenal, on paper, may well be the stronger team, but in knockout football, past performances mean little if a side fails to rise to the occasion. PSV has already shown their resilience and quality, and any lapse in concentration from Arsenal could prove costly.

Every player in the PSV squad must be respected, as they have reached this stage of the competition on merit. Their ability to play fantastic football and cause problems for opponents means Arsenal will need to be at their very best to avoid an upset. If the Gunners approach the tie with the right mindset, they will have a strong chance of progressing, but anything less than full focus could see PSV punish them.