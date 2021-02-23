Martin Keown picks his best attacking Arsenal quartet

Mikel Arteta has been trying to get his best starting XI since he became Arsenal’s manager.

This has contributed to the team’s performance, with their results as inconsistent as his selections.

After his team beat Leeds United 4-2 in their 24th league game, Arteta changed players for their match against Manchester City yesterday and it led to a 1-0 loss.

One of the notable changes that he made was benching Emile Smith Rowe for a front four of Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Only Saka impressed among them and Arteta had to bring Smith Rowe on in the second half to change things.

Martin Keown wasn’t happy at the starting attacking players and says that the front four that finished the game which included Alexandre Lacazette and no Pepe nor Odegaard was his best front four.

He writes on Mail Sport: “For Mikel Arteta, the front four who finished this game are his best combination and they need to be starting matches. I’d like to see Aubameyang on the left, Alexandre Lacazette central, Bukayo Saka on the right and Smith Rowe in behind.”

Arsenal’s game against Benfica will give them the chance to change things around and it will be interesting to see if Arteta fields the suggested front four.