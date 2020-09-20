Martin Keown reckons that Aubameyang can achieve his dreams at Arsenal

One reason why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang delayed committing his future to Arsenal is that he wondered if he could achieve his career dreams at the Emirates since he is no longer young.

The club captain had entered the final year of his previous deal and he was negotiating a new one with the club.

There had been a lot of speculation, one of which was that he will leave the club because he wanted to win trophies before he retires and doubted if he could achieve that with Arsenal.

At the time, the Gunners were struggling for form and they had been outside the Premier League top ten.

They made Mikel Arteta their manager late last year, and he has proved to be an inspiring appointment for the Gunners.

The Spaniard has helped them beat the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City in the last three months.

They have also won the FA Cup and Community Shield. Seeing them achieve all this has convinced Martin Keown that Aubameyang can achieve his career goals at the Emirates.

He told TalkSPORT: “Who’s to suggest he can’t fulfil his dreams playing under Arteta?

“Would you really have thought that Arsenal could have won the FA Cup at the end of last season?

“Would you really have believed they could have beat Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool in as many weeks? And then there’s the way they’ve started this season.

“He’s convinced by Arteta and I think that’s the really good news, first of all for the Arsenal fans who have got a manager who is making things happen and turning that football club around.

“It’s a juggernaut he’s turned around – it’s a massive football club.”