Martin Keown reveals areas Arsenal needs to strengthen their squad

Martin Keown has expressed his disappointment following Arsenal’s defeat to PSG in the Champions League final, but the former defender is already looking ahead and identifying areas where he believes the squad can improve.

The Gunners significantly strengthened their squad during the summer of 2025, and those additions played an important role in helping the club enjoy a successful 2025/2026 campaign. Arsenal continued their progress both domestically and in Europe, establishing themselves as one of the strongest teams on the continent.

Having come close to winning the Champions League, the club are expected to support Mikel Arteta once again in the transfer market. Arsenal’s hierarchy remain committed to building a squad capable of competing for the biggest honours and are reportedly prepared to continue investing in key positions.

Arsenal Planning for Further Progress

Arteta is also expected to be rewarded with a new contract after overseeing a period of significant improvement. Under his leadership, Arsenal have developed into genuine contenders for major trophies and have consistently challenged the strongest teams in Europe.

The club will be determined to build on that momentum and continue closing the gap between competing for trophies and winning them. With further recruitment anticipated, Arsenal believe they can take another step forward next season.

Maintaining that trajectory will require careful planning, and strengthening specific areas of the squad is expected to remain a priority throughout the summer transfer window.

Keown Identifies Key Areas

Keown believes Arsenal should focus on reinforcing their attacking options and highlighted several positions that could benefit from additional competition.

Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said:

“They may look again at the striker.

“Kai Havertz played 90 minutes tonight but it’s only the second full game he’s finished in 18 months.

“With Viktor Gyökeres, it was a difficult night for him, so that could be an area Arsenal look at. Maybe left wing as well. Mikel Arteta will strengthen, there’s no doubt about that.”

Arsenal are understood to be aware of the areas that require reinforcement and are expected to have detailed plans in place as they prepare for another important summer of recruitment.

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