Martin Keown says Arsenal has sent a message to Man City

Martin Keown was impressed by Arsenal’s performance in their 5-0 thrashing of Chelsea yesterday.

The Gunners enhanced their gains in the title race and put their rivals under pressure with that victory.

Liverpool and Manchester City now have to win their games and would be eager to do so and not lose ground on Arsenal.

It was a victory that sums up Arsenal’s 2024, as they have become a fearless team that can go after any club and defeat them.

The Gunners were so good that Chelsea had difficulty building an attack in the match, and Keown reckons this sends a clear message to City.

He said on the BBC:

“Empathic victory. The club united.

“What a fantastic start of both halves. Odegaard really at it, Declan Rice too and Kai Havertz scored the two best goals in the game.

“It sends a real message to Man City.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

That win was as good as it can get, and it shows we mean business this season, but Chelsea is not the most difficult team we will face in this run-in.

The Blues are a top team, but we are done with that game now and must prepare even harder for the games ahead.

