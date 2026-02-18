Martin Keown says Arsenal have blown the title race wide open

Martin Keown believes Arsenal’s failure to defeat Wolves has blown the Premier League title race wide open. For much of the season, many observers have expected the Gunners to be crowned champions in the summer, yet recent dropped points have introduced uncertainty at a decisive stage of the campaign.

Despite some inconsistent performances in recent weeks, Arsenal were widely anticipated to overcome Wolves. The hosts have struggled throughout the season and have been regarded as the weakest side in the division, while Arsenal have set the standard at the top. Although no Premier League opponent should ever be underestimated, the disparity in form suggested this was a fixture the Gunners ought to have won.

Missed Opportunity Proves Costly

There was considerable significance attached to the match, particularly in the context of the title race. Arsenal established a 2-0 lead and appeared in full control, reinforcing the expectation that they would secure all three points. However, Wolves responded with determination, scoring twice to earn a draw that their resilience arguably warranted.

The manner in which the lead slipped away has raised questions about focus and game management. With so much at stake, Arsenal will reflect on whether they underestimated their opponents’ resolve. Dropping points from such a commanding position could have lasting consequences in a tightly contested championship battle.

Keown Warns Race Is Now Open

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Keown underlined the significance of the result. As quoted by Premier League Productions, he said, “Arsenal still need to go away to Man City. It is wide open. You are playing the bottom team in the Premier League, you have to win this game and Arsenal have let it slip through their fingers.”

His assessment highlights the pressure now facing Arsenal as the season enters its decisive phase. With a difficult trip to Manchester City still to come, the dropped points against Wolves may prove pivotal. What once appeared a clear path to the title now looks far more uncertain, ensuring that the race remains finely balanced.