Martin Keown says Arsenal won’t be complacent against Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal have been drawn against Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 of the Champions League, a tie many expect the Gunners to navigate successfully.

They have been widely regarded as one of the standout teams in Europe this season and progressed smoothly through the league phase of the competition. Their impressive performances ensured they avoided the play-off round and secured a direct path into the knockout stages, where they will now meet the German side.

Respect for a Formidable Opponent

Arsenal remain among the leading contenders to lift the trophy and will enter the fixture as favourites. However, Bayer Leverkusen represent a significant challenge. The German club possess a squad filled with quality and famously won the Bundesliga unbeaten in the 2023 to 2024 season. Such an achievement underlines their pedigree and serves as a reminder that they cannot be underestimated.

For Arsenal, the focus will be on maintaining the high standards set during the earlier stages of the competition. The intensity of knockout football demands even greater concentration and consistency. Every match from this point forward carries heightened significance, particularly as expectations surrounding the club continue to rise.

Keown Urges Focus

Following the draw, the route to the final has become clearer for all remaining clubs, yet the prevailing message within Arsenal is that progression must be approached one step at a time. As quoted by Arsenal Media, Martin Keown said, “Quarter-final, semi-final (the last two seasons), hopefully this year you can go that one step further. But you can’t look beyond Bayer Leverkusen in the next round, you see Inter Milan go out in the manner that they did (to Bodo/Glimt).

“Arsenal will be confident, they’re in really good form right now, but they won’t be complacent.”

His comments reflect a balance of confidence and caution as Arsenal prepare for a pivotal European encounter.

