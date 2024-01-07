Martin Keown says “expect the unexpected” when Arsenal faces Liverpool

Martin Keown played in some tense matches between Liverpool and Arsenal as a Gunners player, most notably in the 2001 FA Cup final.

The Gunners lost that game, thanks to a brilliant late performance from Michael Owen, and both clubs meet again in the competition today.

It has been a competitive season for both sides, and they met in the Premier League just weeks ago.

Arsenal last won the FA Cup in 2020 when Mikel Arteta had just joined the club, and Liverpool was the winner in 2022.

The game will feature two clubs that have found success in several editions of the competition, and Keown believes the rivalry between them means anything can happen.

Arsenal has lost back-to-back games, and their fans need something positive to start the new year.

Liverpool is at the top of the Premier League table but will also want to win the FA Cup.

Ahead of the game, Keown wrote in the Daily Mail:

“You have to expect the unexpected when it comes to Arsenal v Liverpool and hopefully we are in for another classic.”

Liverpool will be a formidable opponent, and they want to win the FA Cup as much as we want to.

However, we will have home support, and that could be helpful to our players.

