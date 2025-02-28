Martin Keown sends a message to Arsenal about their disciplinary record

Arsenal’s disciplinary record has been a significant issue under Mikel Arteta, with the Spaniard’s team frequently finding themselves on the wrong side of the law. Since Arteta became manager, the Gunners have received more red cards than any other club in the Premier League. This disciplinary problem has continued into the current season, where Arsenal have again found themselves receiving more sendings-off than most other teams.

This issue has cost Arsenal dearly, as being reduced to ten men in crucial matches often leaves them at a disadvantage. While the Gunners are one of the toughest teams in the league, the frequency with which they lose players to red cards makes it harder for them to maintain a consistent performance. The loss of key players in vital games has led to dropped points, and this could prove to be a major stumbling block in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

As Martin Keown points out, the Gunners must address this issue if they are to remain in contention for the title. Keown insists that Arsenal needs to stop losing their heads in matches and avoid conceding red cards. If they want to maintain a slim hope of winning the title, discipline will be crucial.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Keown wrote:

“You can argue they have been unluckily punished by refereeing decisions when there has been an early initiative in the season to clamp down on time-wasting, but since then, Arteta’s Arsenal have become a lot more controlled and have definitely cleaned up their act.

“They then went 15 league games without another red card until Myles Lewis-Skelly got sent off against Wolves in January, which was subsequently rescinded.

“Following his sending off this weekend against West Ham, it’s even more important they now don’t let their frustrations bubble over on the pitch if they are not achieving the results they need.”

The need for discipline has never been more important for Arsenal, especially with the Premier League title race still on. Keown suggests that conceding too many red cards is one of the reasons why Liverpool may ultimately outpace them and claim the league title. If the Gunners are to stay in the hunt for the top spot, they must avoid unnecessary red cards and manage their frustrations more effectively on the pitch. The discipline shown in the remaining games of the season will determine whether Arsenal can mount a successful challenge for the title or risk falling short due to self-inflicted setbacks.