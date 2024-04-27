Martin Keown sends a warning to Arsenal ahead of North London derby

Martin Keown has warned Arsenal to avoid chaos in their match against Tottenham this weekend as it could be costly.

He was referring to Liverpool’s shock 2-0 loss at Everton when it mattered most.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds had never lost to their blue neighbours at Goodison Park, but that changed on their last visit.

That defeat effectively ended Liverpool’s title ambitions, leaving Arsenal and Manchester City as the last two teams standing.

Mikel Arteta’s side is facing a season-defining game at Spurs this weekend, and Keown writes in the Daily Mail:

“They(Tottenham) want to finish inside the top four and they have the chance to disrupt Arsenal’s bid to become champions. Mikel Arteta’s team cannot let themselves get caught up in the chaos like Liverpool did at Everton.

“They have to stay calm, concentrate, trust their tactics, showcase their football, and, above all, win to keep distance between them and their competition.”

Spurs will be out to spoil our party and we have to be sure that we do not allow that to happen.

The boys have worked hard to be this close to winning the title, and we trust them to deliver on another difficult day at a tough ground when they take on the Lilywhites.

