Martin Keown sends a warning to Arsenal ahead of North London derby

Martin Keown has warned Arsenal to avoid chaos in their match against Tottenham this weekend as it could be costly.
He was referring to Liverpool’s shock 2-0 loss at Everton when it mattered most.
Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds had never lost to their blue neighbours at Goodison Park, but that changed on their last visit.
That defeat effectively ended Liverpool’s title ambitions, leaving Arsenal and Manchester City as the last two teams standing.
Mikel Arteta’s side is facing a season-defining game at Spurs this weekend, and Keown writes in the Daily Mail:
“They(Tottenham) want to finish inside the top four and they have the chance to disrupt Arsenal’s bid to become champions. Mikel Arteta’s team cannot let themselves get caught up in the chaos like Liverpool did at Everton.
“They have to stay calm, concentrate, trust their tactics, showcase their football, and, above all, win to keep distance between them and their competition.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Spurs will be out to spoil our party and we have to be sure that we do not allow that to happen.
The boys have worked hard to be this close to winning the title, and we trust them to deliver on another difficult day at a tough ground when they take on the Lilywhites.
Liverpool have just dropped 2 vital point to West Ham at the London Stadium in the early kickoff match today. Although they can still mathematically win the title this season seemingly though.
But Jurgen Klopp the Liverpool manager praying for his Reds team to see Arsenal and Man City have crisis. Which will allow his Reds outfit team to win the league title this term. But that will not ever happen to Arsenal anyway.
So therefore, in respect to the ex-Gunner Martin Jewon’s comments. Who in his comments he wants to see the Gunners to be calmed in their NLD match away to Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow. And also want to see them avoid going chaos in the match when it’s being played.
Well! As for me, I will want to see the Gunners go riotous in the game from the onset against Spurs totally in the match.
But they SHOULD put up an impregnable match defending generally in the match. And which will see them they the Gunners hold their fort very tightly to an unbreachable status to not concede any goal in the match duing the entire course of their playing it
And the Gunners SHOULD as well totally forsaken any kind or form of profigacy in front of the Spurs goalmouth but hit the back of the Spurs goal net. When the opportunities arrived to them to score goals for Arsenal in the derby match encounter. And hit them in not less than 4 times but more at the blast of the final whistle that ends the match.