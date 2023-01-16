Martin Keown slams “coward” who kicked Ramsdale

Former Arsenal man Martin Keown has branded the Tottenham fan that kicked Aaron Ramsdale, a “coward”.

The Arsenal goalie was in superb form in the game as Mikel Arteta’s side ran out 2-0 winners.

Spurs fans stood behind his goal in the second half and gave him some stick during the fixture, which he reciprocated at times.

That didn’t go down well with one supporter who kicked the goalkeeper while he went to get his water bottle and it almost caused a scene in the stadium.

Keown has now reacted to the incident and wrote in his column in The Daily Mail:

“I played in enough north London derbies to know that, when you are Arsenal and you are away at Tottenham, you are walking into a cauldron of emotions.

“Aaron Ramsdale did not do anything wrong at full time. His celebrations were not over the top.

“But that Tottenham fan responded by kicking Arsenal’s goalkeeper then running away like a coward. That was totally unacceptable.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The fan deserves to be punished for his actions and we hope Spurs will do the right thing and serve him the punishment he deserves.

However, more importantly, stewards at every Premier League ground must work hard to protect the players on the pitch and ensure this does not happen again.

That fan’s action will not spoil the joy we enjoy now after the win and our stars must stay focused ahead of the next matches.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Arsenal boss talks about the euphoria of winning the North London Derby and sharing with the happy fans….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids