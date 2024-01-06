Martin Keown suggests a tactical switch that could make Saka more dangerous

Martin Keown has urged Mikel Arteta to grant more freedom to Bukayo Saka on the pitch.

Saka, operating on the right side of Arsenal’s attack, has emerged as one of the team’s standout performers. However, his effectiveness has made him a marked player, with opponents taking special measures to neutralise his threat.

Facing increased attention and sometimes becoming predictable, Saka has encountered challenges in certain matches. Keown, having observed the Englishman’s struggles against specific opponents, recommends that Arteta allows him more freedom to enhance his influence on the pitch.

“Currently, Arsenal’s full backs move into central areas, but there is also the option for them to get forward more regularly down the flanks. Saka could be given greater freedom to roam rather than remain fixed to the right. Perhaps Martin Odegaard could enter that space on the wing to pose extra problems.”

Saka is one of the best players in the world at the moment and we should allow him to roam in some games.

That will make us unpredictable and perhaps make him even more influential in our matches.

But the manager works so hard with the team before matches, and he knows the players more than we do, so we have to trust his judgement.

