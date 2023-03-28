Martin Keown suggests Arsenal caused Conte’s sacking

Former Arsenal man Martin Keown suggests Tottenham were under pressure as Arsenal continued to defy the odds to perform well in the Premier League, which led to Antonio Conte’s sacking.

The Gunners have been arguably the best side in England this season and has continued to stay atop the league table in their quest for a first league crown since 2004.

For several of the last few seasons, Spurs have finished ahead of the Gunners and beat Mikel Arteta’s side to the final Champions League spot on offer last season.

The Gunners have turned their form around this term, while Spurs have flattered to deceive in their bid to finish better than they did in the last campaign.

Speaking on Conte’s sacking, Keown said as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I think Arsenal have played a part.

‘The fact that Arsenal are 20 points clear of Spurs and this time last year they were both in the run-in for the top-four places puts Spurs under enormous pressure.

‘But it’s what happened in March. Going out of the FA Cup, what happened against AC Milan, the 3-3 game against Southampton… March was miserable for them.

‘[Conte] knew he was going. He wanted to say, and needed to say, what was wrong at that football club and they need to take stock of that.’

As north London rivals, Spurs would feel the heat whenever we succeed, and Keown might not be too far from the truth.

However, that should not bother us too much. We need to focus on ourselves as we bid to end the term successfully.

Hopefully, our players will return from the international break in fine form and help us to earn the points we need.

