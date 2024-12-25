Martin Keown tells Arsenal not to give up on title despite Saka injury

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has been sharing his thoughts on Arsenal, Bukayo Saka’s injury, their title chances, and why Liverpool aren’t guaranteed to win the league.

On Monday, it was revealed that Bukayo Saka will be sidelined for a while. The hamstring injury he picked up in the 5-1 win over Crystal Palace will see him spend weeks on the sidelines.

The concern is how our Gunners will cope without their most productive player. Saka has racked up 9 goals and 13 assists in 24 games this season. However, Keown believes that if Arteta can trust someone like Nwaneri to step up and offer something different, Arsenal can manage.

Keown said, “It’s up to someone to step up. Maybe [Ethan] Nwaneri, who has been playing in the [Martin] Odegaard role, can come into the front line and give us something different.”

For some, Saka’s injury, combined with Arsenal’s current situation—they’re 6 points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand—might signal the end of their title race. But Keown disagrees. “You’ve got to make it difficult for your opponent, but Arsenal are still very much in this fight,” he asserted.

He thinks Arsenal haven’t been lucky with their fixture schedule, which included tough away games. He also believes Liverpool had an easier run of games at the start of the season.

Keown continued, “But the fixtures didn’t help Arsenal at the start of the season. When you’re having to go to Villa Park, Man City away, Chelsea away, these are all very difficult games.

“And of course, some of those fixtures Liverpool haven’t yet faced.”

From Keown’s comments, a Gooner can’t help but feel that our Gunners aren’t in such a bad position. There’s still a long way to go to determine their fate. We can take solace in the fact that the Reds have tougher fixtures lined up for them.

Liverpool just have to drop points, and our boys need to win their battles. The business the club does in the winter transfer window could go a long way in ensuring we step up as we should in the Premier League run-in.

