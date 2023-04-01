Martin Keown tells Arsenal what they need for the run-in

Former Arsenal man Martin Keown has warned the current Gunners team they must stay fully focused and switched on for their remaining games of the season.
Mikel Arteta’s side is ten games away from winning the Premier League and at this stage, every match is a must-win if they are serious about ending the season with the title.
It has been an amazing journey for the team and they have overachieved already, considering fans only wanted them to earn a Champions League place at the beginning of the term.
In these final weeks of the campaign, all eyes would be on them to see how they perform and it will be far from easy for Arteta’s men.
However, having won numerous titles with the Gunners during his playing days, Keown knows what it takes to triumph and he writes in his column on the Daily Mail:
“From my own experience of title run-ins, some of which were successful, some of which were not, mindset is key to winning every remaining game. You have to love it.
“It will be intense, but you have to show a single-minded determination, extreme focus, and a ‘head down and get the job done’ approach.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Winning the Premier League is one of the hardest things to do for any footballer and our guys deserve credit for how they have impressed in this campaign.
However, we still have work to do and they need to heed this advice from Keown if they want to end the term successfully.
Mindset is key to winning every remaining games. you have to love it.
Strongly agree with Arsenal old stalwart Martin Keown.
It’s for this reason why the legendary Spaniard put so much emphasis on mind games , he knows mental strength will be paramount in the ten games run ins.
City 0 Liverpool 1 Salah! Oh JOY!!
AW regularly used to refer to mental strength and he often used to claim we had it, even when we patently did not too.
But he was right to stress its vital importance.
I would ALSO stress the massive importance of TEAM WORKRATE. It is not coincidence that the mostconsistently successful teams run the furthest , collectively, than the lesser teams .
THIS is one basic reason why I have long campaigned – and “campaign” is the correct word too- against ANY of our players who refuse to try their very utmost.
I have long ago recognised this lack ot individual desire and also in the team collectively, as a KEY reason why certain clubs , those with mental strength and the RIGHT “mindset”, are winners,. while those who lack it are UNSUCCESSFUL.
Bliss! Liverpool one up at City. SALAH!
City 0 Liverpool 1 Salah! Oh JOY!!