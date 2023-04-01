Martin Keown tells Arsenal what they need for the run-in

Former Arsenal man Martin Keown has warned the current Gunners team they must stay fully focused and switched on for their remaining games of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side is ten games away from winning the Premier League and at this stage, every match is a must-win if they are serious about ending the season with the title.

It has been an amazing journey for the team and they have overachieved already, considering fans only wanted them to earn a Champions League place at the beginning of the term.

In these final weeks of the campaign, all eyes would be on them to see how they perform and it will be far from easy for Arteta’s men.

However, having won numerous titles with the Gunners during his playing days, Keown knows what it takes to triumph and he writes in his column on the Daily Mail:

“From my own experience of title run-ins, some of which were successful, some of which were not, mindset is key to winning every remaining game. You have to love it.

“It will be intense, but you have to show a single-minded determination, extreme focus, and a ‘head down and get the job done’ approach.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Premier League is one of the hardest things to do for any footballer and our guys deserve credit for how they have impressed in this campaign.

However, we still have work to do and they need to heed this advice from Keown if they want to end the term successfully.