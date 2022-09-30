Martin Keown thinks Saliba can lead Arsenal’s back four to a clean sheet against Tottenham

The North London Derby tomorrow lunchtime is certainly going to be an intriguing affair, with both Arsenal and Tottenham flying high in the League table.

Arsenal may be top at the moment, but with Tottenham being unbeaten this season, they are both in a confident mood. A comfortable win for either side would be a massive boost to their Top Four aspirations.

Arsenal have scored 17 goals in their 7 games so far and conceded 7, and have only kept 3 clean sheets.

Tottenham have scored 18 and conceded 7 as well, but with only two clean sheets, but the Arsenal legend Martin Keown reckons that Arsenal’s new young defence, led by William Saliba, can come of age tomorrow by stopping Spurs’ formidable front line from hitting the back of the net.

“Of course you want senior players around, but he seems a very measured, very calm individual,” Keown told the Express. “Arsenal have got themselves an outstanding player here. “There are times when you have to have young players together starting out, but why can’t Saliba be the leader?

“We could be looking at a real character there. He and Gabriel are a partnership that is going to be there for a number of years. Ben White has been shunted out to wide right, but he has responded well.

“And at times it can be a back three. And I am a big fan of Kieren Tierney – I can see a captain in him.”

“The thing about Arsenal is that they have to be secure,”

“They want to keep clean sheets. And Tottenham is the ultimate challenge now, really, when you think about their three front players. This a game where they can cement their reputation as a growing back-four for Arsenal.”

It would be amazing if our back four could do that, which would at least mean we don’t lose, but the fact that this game very very rarely ends as a scoreless draw (the last time was in 2009!), it would appear that Keown is predicting an Arsenal win….

