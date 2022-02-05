Martin Keown wants Mikel Arteta to stop this worrying trend

Martin Keown is fed up with Mikel Arteta falling out with his players and has urged the Spaniard to break the habit.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest player to fall out with the former midfielder.
The striker has now left Arsenal for Barcelona after being left out in the cold at the Emirates.
Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi are two other players he has fallen out with since he became the club’s manager.
Keown claims the former midfielder has fallen out with more players than any other manager since he became Arsenal’s boss and wants that to stop.
He tells TalkSport: ‘I don’t know of another high profile manager who has fallen out with quite so many players. Maybe it was easy to fall out with Ozil. Guendouzi has since gone on and done well, got into the national team. That’s one or two fallouts.
‘He may feel he’s eradicating a culture that was allowed to grow under Arsene Wenger. I understand that but at the same time all football players are very different so what you need to do is find a way to get the best out of everybody.
‘You can’t keep falling out with people.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
The manager is in charge of the group, and he knows what is best for the team.
No player is bigger than the club and there is no one better placed to implement that rule than the manager.
Although we hate to see players fall out with our the manager and leave the club, if someone will not play by the rules of engagement, he is simply bad for the squad.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
He’s trying to develop a winning culture. Don’t know if he’ll succeed, but he’s trying. It’s true that any manager needs to have a level of flexibility, but he also needs standards – it’s difficult to get that balance right and it’s hard to say from here whether arteta has been right or wrong in each of these examples.
I think next season will finally be sink or swim for arteta – we must get a new striker or two, and that choice will be definitive I think. (we also need to move on and replace Xhaka – not holding my breath on that one though!)
Oh dear Martin. GG fell out with Williams, Williams sold. Same with Robson. Then there was Marwood. Davis ostracised for 16 months after their fallout. Never picked or spoke to Merson for 3 months after Merson laughed when George told him to sprint in training.
That’s 5 off the top of my head.
Arteta is the manager, and it should be his decision who fits in the team, and who threatens the dynamic.
I don’t have a problem with the decision making, (he is privy to things we are not), but I would take issue with the manner in which it is done.
For example, to freeze out the player, or comment publicly about them being not wanted at the club only drives down any transfer fee the club could receive.
Lately there always seems to be a stick man at the club, a boogey man who becomes a target of ire for fans. In addition there seems to be different standards for different players.
For instance, Xhaka’s latest comments about “not changing the way he plays” seems in direct contrast to the discipline Arteta is trying to instill in the club.
1. Doesn’t this “my way” attitude and public comment set a bad example for the younger players?
2. Guendouzi was shipped off in part for his “my way” attitude, yet Xhaka will walk back into the starting 11 when he is available.
From the outside it looks like different application for different players.
How many warning did Auba get before the hammer dropped? Despite his poor form he continued to get selected. Pepe did not seem to get the same allowances as Auba.
Pepe doesn’t always track back, but did Auba?
Just appears that there is a short leash and longer leash with players, and arbitrary decisions rather than standards.
if we were winning trophies then I would find no fault with MA, but continuously falling out with players and finish 8th is a major concern. He must be the problem.