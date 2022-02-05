Martin Keown wants Mikel Arteta to stop this worrying trend

Martin Keown is fed up with Mikel Arteta falling out with his players and has urged the Spaniard to break the habit.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest player to fall out with the former midfielder.

The striker has now left Arsenal for Barcelona after being left out in the cold at the Emirates.

Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi are two other players he has fallen out with since he became the club’s manager.

Keown claims the former midfielder has fallen out with more players than any other manager since he became Arsenal’s boss and wants that to stop.

He tells TalkSport: ‘I don’t know of another high profile manager who has fallen out with quite so many players. Maybe it was easy to fall out with Ozil. Guendouzi has since gone on and done well, got into the national team. That’s one or two fallouts.

‘He may feel he’s eradicating a culture that was allowed to grow under Arsene Wenger. I understand that but at the same time all football players are very different so what you need to do is find a way to get the best out of everybody.

‘You can’t keep falling out with people.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The manager is in charge of the group, and he knows what is best for the team.

No player is bigger than the club and there is no one better placed to implement that rule than the manager.

Although we hate to see players fall out with our the manager and leave the club, if someone will not play by the rules of engagement, he is simply bad for the squad.