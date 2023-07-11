Martin Odegaard reveals he always wanted to be at Arsenal from a very young age

There were quite a few Arsenal fans that were not happy that Mikel Arteta signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid after an underwhelming six month loan at the Emirates, but for the young Norwegian it was literally a dream come true.

It didn’t take long for the youngster to win over the Arsenal fans and he has gone from strength to strength and is now one of our biggest stars as well as our captain,

Odegaard could not be happier, and he explained in an article in the Players Tribune just how long he had been a keen Arsenal fan: “I’ve always had this weird connection to Arsenal. It started long before I signed. I don’t even really know how to explain it, except with one little story.

You may not be able to make your dreams come true “in real life” usually, but Odegaard has fulfilled his dream after all. Now Arsenal fans have “a good feeling” about the youngster and the feeling is reciprocated.

This is your year to lead is greater glory Martin. Maybe you can make OUR dreams come true!

