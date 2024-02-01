Martin Odegaard “can’t wait” to face Liverpool this weekend

Arsenal appears to be returning to form following a difficult stretch in which they only won one, drew one, and lost three of their last five games in 2023.

After the run, many people believed Arsenal had lost their footing in the title race.

This new year, Arsenal have played two league games: a 5-0 emphatic win over Crystal Palace and a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night. These two wins will undoubtedly lay the groundwork for them to turn around their season.

That’s why, following the win over Forest, Odegaard was optimistic about Arsenal’s prospects this season. He claimed they now take every game seriously and go in knowing they must win. He claims they are prepared to face anyone, which is why the match against league leaders Liverpool does not scare them; in fact, they look forward to it.

“All the games we play are big games; we have to win every game, basically,” Odegaard explained on TNT. “This league is so competitive, but we love it. We can’t wait for the next one [vs. Liverpool].

“It’s another big one coming up. We just have to keep going, keep working hard, and we’ll see.”

If Odegaard is confident in the team’s current status and potential, why don’t we, as supporters, trust that he and the other Gunners will beat Liverpool and bring glory to the Emirates?

Sunday’s game will be the perfect opportunity to demonstrate their determination to eventually end their title drought.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…