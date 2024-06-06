Martin Odegaard causes post-match controversy despite Norway win

Norway earned a superb 3-0 win against Kosovo yesterday, with Erling Haaland scoring a stunning hat-trick for his country.

Norway is not playing at Euro 2024, but they have some of the finest players in European football.

There is a good chance that they could have done well in the competition if they had qualified.

Yesterday’s win shows they are a good team, which is not a surprise considering the talents at their disposal.

However, after the victory, Arsenal midfielder and captain Martin Odegaard caused a controversy that is being widely reported in the Norwegian media.

As a matter of fact, it was he and Erling Haaland who both caused the controversy.

A report on Afton Bladet claims Erling Haaland refused to speak to the media after his hattrick performance for his country.

When Odegaard was also approached, he turned down requests for interviews, saying: “Now I’m not going to talk to you. I have been with you so much.”

This has caused a little bit of controversy in Norway, but it is not expected to be a big deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is hardly a big deal, but it is understandable why the media in Norway is running with the story because two of their biggest stars turned down interview requests.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…