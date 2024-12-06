Martin Odegaard has been a transformative figure for Arsenal since joining the club in 2021. The Norwegian midfielder, who arrived after a difficult spell at Real Madrid, has become an indispensable player for the Gunners, showcasing not only his technical ability but also his leadership qualities.

Odegaard’s journey at Arsenal quickly evolved from being a promising playmaker to a cornerstone of the team. Within a year of his arrival, he was entrusted with the captain’s armband, a testament to his influence on and off the pitch. Since taking on the captaincy Odegaard has led the team with distinction. Should he captain Arsenal against Fulham this weekend, it will mark his 100th match as the team’s leader.

The impact of Odegaard’s captaincy is reflected in Arsenal’s success rate under his leadership. According to Arsenal Media, the Gunners have won 66% of the matches in which he has been captain. This win percentage surpasses that of legendary Arsenal captains like Patrick Vieira, Tony Adams, and Thierry Henry, provided a minimum of 20 matches as captain is considered. Such statistics highlight Odegaard’s unique ability to inspire and lead his teammates effectively.

Odegaard’s contributions extend beyond numbers. His vision, composure, and work ethic have elevated Arsenal’s performances in key moments. At just 25 years old, he has already cemented his place among the club’s greats, both as a player and a leader. His growth since his days at Real Madrid underscores Arsenal’s ability to identify and nurture talent, turning his career around and making him central to their ambitions.

As Arsenal continues to build for the future, Odegaard’s leadership will remain crucial. With him at the helm, the Gunners are poised to achieve greater success, both in terms of winning matches and lifting trophies.