Martin Odegaard confirmed at last (plus shirt number) – Picture

So, at last the Arsenal have officially confirmed that they have secured the loan of the Norwegian international Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid until the end of the season.
So it looks like we wll not be getting a new permanent attacking midfielder in this transfer window, and Odegaard could be a perfect back up to Emile Smith-Rowe for the next five months.
Mikel Arteta said today on Arsenal.com: “It’s great that we’ve secured Martin to come to us until the end of the season. Martin is of course a player that we all know very well and although still young, he has been playing at the top level for a while. Martin will provide us with quality offensive options and we’re all excited to be integrating him into our plans between now and May.”
This is how Arsenal described Odegaard’s career so far….
The attacking midfielder started his career in Norway with Stromsgodset, where he made his debut as a 15-year-old in April 2014, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in the top division. After featuring regularly in the Stromsgodset team in his first season, Odegaard was signed by Real Madrid in January 2015 and subsequently became their youngest player in May 2015.
In the three seasons from 2017/18, Martin spent loan spells with Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands and then last season back in Spain with Real Sociedad, where he helped the club reach the final of the Copa Del Rey and also qualify for the Europa League.
The 22-year-old has also made 25 appearances for Norway, making his debut in August 2014 when he became the youngest debutant for his country’s senior national team at the age of just 15 years and 253 days.
Welcome to Arsenal, Martin!
Welcome to the best club in London MØ.
Sharp left foot and great vision.. Hopefully he integrates perfectly and we make use of our good relationship with Madrid to secure him permanently.
Yeah hopefully, my concern is that we don’t have an “option to buy” clause. If he does well and RM don’t want him they’ll just sell him to the highest bidder.
I know someone of here that will love to talk about the benefit of the left foot and how it makes the pivot possible 🙂
Lol MØ won’t be needed in any pivot, we’ll see him rotate more with Smith Rowe..
He might even play on Saturday, because he’s been at the club’s training ground since on Sunday.
I think it depends on how the United game goes
Not necessary! If the player wants to come permantly at the end of the season then we have to cough up the money to prize him away. Pretty Simple. The fact he chose Arsenal because of Arteta speaks volumes of the managers plan.
The Cabellos situation didnt effect RealMadrid or Odegaard himself to come to Arsenal so that’s a massive positive.
Welcome to the team young man
Let’s hope he hits the ground running, looks like a quality player!
Too many of our short term loans in recent history have just sat bench because they aren’t “ready” to start….if they aren’t ready to start then don’t do a short term loan.
I wonder what his main role would be, because Smith-Rowe and Saka are thriving in their positions
Mikel was saying that he wouldn’t overplay the youngsters, so I would assume this is to provide some clearly required rotation. I’ve never seen or heard of this guy before this transfer window so don’t know his worth as a player, but from what I’ve read he’s quite versaltile and could fit anywhere in the attacking midfield positions.
I can’t wait to watch his actions in the field, but I think he wouldn’t play this weekend
If we buy that jersey, can we return it after the season once he’s back in Madrid?
So he either underwhelms and we won’t want to make his delta permanent or he’s fantastic and Madrid will want him back. Meanwhile ESR is taking the next step beautifully..I’m all for competition but I’ve yet to see a loan pan out for us..
In Vitesse 18-19, he scored 11 and assisted 12. Of those goals, he scored 8 outside the box and assisted 8 from corners and free kicks.
In Sociedad 19-20, he scored 7 and assisted 9. Of those, 4 goals were outside the box and 3 assists from corners/free kicks.
I think we have a long shooter / dead ball specialist here!
We have long shooters already. Granit probably had the most powerful shot in the league but the way we play doesn’t give too many chances for our players to have a go.
Xhakas shooting is very erratic. Powerful yes but not that profilic. I disagree, we don’t have distance shooters.
I wonder who gets ejected from the first team squad to allow him to play as we are now one player past our quota of non- English players!?
Likely Runarsson.
Kolasinac and Runarsson out.
Ryan and Ödegaard in.
We don’t really have to even register Runarsson..
I am glad we finally got him. Healthy rotation with Smith-Rowe will be great
Welcome MØ11! Some great business done this window so far. A few of the younger lads sent out on loan would complete an excellent January for me.
Welcome to the home of football… the Arsenal!!
