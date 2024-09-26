Martin Odegaard delivers an update on his injury recovery journey

Martin Odegaard has broken his silence following his long-term injury and is eager to return to the pitch as soon as possible.

The Norwegian midfielder sustained the injury during the last international break, and Arsenal has been without him for their last four matches.

Despite his absence, the team has managed to stay in form and continues to push for victories, but fans are eager to see him back in action soon.

Arsenal initially hoped the injury wasn’t serious, but it has turned out to be more severe than expected, leaving Odegaard sidelined for an extended period.

As every day passes, he is edging closer to a return to action and broke his silence over the injury. Odegaard said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I’m working hard and my only thought is to get back as soon as possible. I’m at the Sobha Realty Training Centre basically every day now, working hard and doing everything I can do to get better.

‘I have to be careful not to push it too much, but at the same time do what I can to make sure I come back as strongly and quickly as possible.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have done well without Odegaard in the picture, but he is one of our most important players, and we cannot wait to have him back on the team.