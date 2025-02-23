Martin Odegaard delivers an update on the recovery of Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has returned to the Arsenal training facility after undergoing successful surgery on his latest injury. The attacker’s absence has left the Gunners without a reliable number nine, and this has raised concerns about the impact on their season. With key players sidelined, Arsenal’s chances of keeping up with Liverpool in the Premier League title race are in jeopardy, and it seems inevitable that they will drop more points before their injured stars return to action.

Havertz has expressed his disappointment at not being able to help the team during this challenging period. While the German is determined to support his teammates, he will spend the next few weeks on the sidelines, recovering from his surgery. Arsenal are not planning for him to return before the end of the season, although there is a slight possibility that he could make a comeback before then.

Martin Odegaard, who shares a close bond with Havertz, has provided an update on his teammate’s recovery. Speaking to Arsenal Media, Odegaard said:

“There we had the bad news with Kai’s injury. He’s been back at the training ground lately, so we’ve been able to speak to him. His surgery went well, but he can’t do too much at the moment, and he’s staying positive. It’s always hard when you have an injury like that, and he’s not been injured a lot before, which makes it tough for him.”

Odegaard went on to acknowledge the void left by Havertz’s absence, but he insisted that the team should not use it as an excuse for their poor performances. He emphasised that despite missing Havertz’s contributions, Arsenal must continue to fight and not let this setback derail their progress.

“We miss Havertz so much, but his absence should not be why we should keep losing matches no matter what happens,” Odegaard added.

As the Gunners face an uphill battle to remain competitive, the hope is that Havertz can recover swiftly and return to the pitch as soon as possible. However, until then, the team must find ways to cope without him and continue striving for positive results in his absence.