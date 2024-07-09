Martin Odegaard discusses the importance of a good pre-season

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has discussed the importance of a good pre-season as players return to prepare for the new season.

The midfielder has led his team in challenging for the Premier League title in consecutive seasons, and he knows how crucial it is to prepare well for a campaign.

Mikel Arteta has taken advantage of every break to ensure his team prepares well, including mid-season breaks, which were very useful to them last season.

The Gunners went on a short break to Dubai at the start of 2024, which changed their season. They went on to win all but two of their league games and took the title race to the final game of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side will travel again for pre-season this summer, and they will be eager to make the most of it.

Odegaard understands this and told The Athletic:

“It is a good chance to gain an advantage.

“You need a break but it is also a good chance to work on things you can’t normally work on. You have some more time to recover and you can work on different things. It is a good chance to improve.”

Odegaard understands how important it is to prepare well for the season, especially because the players can try new things and gain different approaches to difficult situations during games.

