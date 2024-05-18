Martin Odegaard gives a big rallying call ahead of crunch Everton match

Arsenal must defeat Everton, and hope Manchester City fails to defeat West Ham if they are to win the league. It’s disappointing that our Gunners don’t have control in the title race. If they did, we wouldn’t be relying on hope to end the 20-year-old league title drought.

Like every Arsenal fan who’s feeling pretty optimistic, Martin Odegaard believes that their aspirations of winning the 2023–24 title are still alive and will remain so until the very end. As quoted by the Evening Standard, the Arsenal captain says that he and his teammates will simply concentrate on their own performances.

They will do their job and put themselves in a position to win the league if West Ham manages to get a point or all three points from the Cityzens. The Norwegian believes that nothing is certain and that unexpected events can occur to alter the outcome of the title. So they, as Arsenal, simply need to play their role and wait for the outcome.

The Norwegian said: “We have to keep the focus on ourselves, keep the spirit high and keep believing.

“We have to make sure we do our job. I think the task is clear now: if we win, and Manchester City don’t, then it’s all for us.

“The only thing we can do is focus on ourselves, win our game and then we will see where that takes us.

“Anything can happen in football, we’ve seen stranger things happen before so the main thing is to focus on our game and just look at it as another game we have to win.

“That’s all we can do, we can’t control anything else. It’s down to us to ensure we have a good end to the season, finish with a win at home and then we’ll see. There is just one game left, let’s go and win it.”

The 2023–24 season has been a fantastic journey for all the loyal Arsenal fans out there. The team has instilled in us the belief to expect excellence and the confidence to engage in casual banter about the Premier League title race. Ending the season with the Premier League title was the perfect way to wrap things up.

Regardless of how the season ultimately plays out, the 2023–24 season would definitely have been a memorable campaign.

