Martin Odegaard has a new update on his fitness

Martin Odegaard is eager to return to action for Arsenal as soon as possible and has provided an update on his latest injury setback. The midfielder recently suffered a knock that has temporarily sidelined him, raising concerns given his importance to the team.

In the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon, Odegaard started the match and delivered an impressive performance, underlining exactly why Arsenal have missed his presence. However, he was unable to complete the game after sustaining a blow, and he has since missed back-to-back fixtures for the club.

Key Absence for Arsenal

Odegaard remains one of the most influential players in the Arsenal squad. As captain of both the club and his national team, his leadership and quality on the pitch are vital. Each time he is unavailable through injury, it represents a significant setback for both sides.

Arsenal are understandably keen for him to overcome his injury concerns and regain full fitness. His recurring issues have disrupted his rhythm, and the club will be hoping he can enjoy an extended period without further setbacks. Maintaining his availability will be crucial, particularly as the season approaches its decisive stages.

Positive Update on Fitness

The Gunners are hopeful that this latest issue is not serious and that Odegaard will be able to return quickly. As reported by Sky Sports, the midfielder has offered reassurance regarding his condition and his determination to get back on the pitch.

He said, “I caught it a little bit against Sporting, but hopefully it shouldn’t be too bad.

“I’m desperate to get back as soon as possible because this is the crucial period of the season, in the Premier League and Champions League.”

His comments reflect both optimism and urgency, as Arsenal continue to compete on multiple fronts. With key fixtures ahead, his return would provide a timely boost, enhancing the team’s creativity and control in midfield during a critical phase of the campaign.