Martin Odegaard has proved that Arsenal got a real bargain when he arrived from Real Madrid

What a season Martin Odegaard is having!

Since he broke onto the scene, this has definitely been his most productive season. He has 15 goals and 7 assists in the PL title race. Odegaard is slowly turning out to be the best playmaker in the PL and is catching up with the likes of De Bruyne in his influence on the team.

The other day, we asked why he is criminally underrated. The Arsenal skipper’s contributions this season are one of the reasons for Arsenal’s brilliant campaign. Arsenal has been so good that some of us believe they deserve to clinch the PL title, but of course Arsenal’s title chances depend on City dropping six points and that is looking nigh on impossible at the moment.

Anyway, back to Odegaard’s brilliance: what do you think is influencing the productive campaign he’s having? He admits that his extra shooting practise has started paying off, saying on Arsenal.com:

“It’s true I’ve been practising my finishing for a long time, so it’s good to see the work I’m putting in paying off in the matches. I think scoring goals should be part of my game anyway”.

But he also admits that scoring is not the only way to make the team better: “Everyone wants to score goals, but, as I’ve said many times, the main thing is to help the team. If that’s by scoring goals, then that’s great, but to assist and create chances is also good for the team.”

Odegaard playing alongside Xhaka as Arteta’s double No. 8 has made Arsenal’s attack more dangerous this season, considering the ease with which they create chances.

Remembering he was bought for only £30 million should undoubtedly blow our minds out.

Daniel O

