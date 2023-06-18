Martin Odegaard in no rush for contract talks “I’m very happy at Arsenal”

Martin Odegaard sees his long-term future at Arsenal, and it seems nothing convinces him it is not; despite the interest from teams like PSG, this is from his claims while in conversation with Tv2.

“I’m very happy at Arsenal, and I hope to stay here for a long time. Let’s see on contract situation after the summer.” He also added, “I didn’t speak to Arsenal; it’s not on me, honestly; no rush; my contract is still long.”

Last summer, Arteta opted to make the Norwegian his captain to fill in the vacancy after Pierre Emerick Aubamayeng’s exit months earlier. The former Real Madrid player seems to have taken his new role, albeit playing in a new position as a dual number 8, after Arteta decided to switch him from playing as the sole playmaker to one of two alongside Xhaka.

He scored 15 goals and had seven assists in 37 league appearances, stats that were crucial to the Gunners’ bright 2022-23 season. The expectation is that the Gunners will push for the league title next season; they unfortunately failed to win it last season, and given that Odegaard has hinted at his dedication to the Arteta project, we can be sure to expect another 5-star performance from him.

Notably, Arteta wants to pair him up with some of the best midfielders the Premier League has to offer: Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Romeo Lavia are being linked with moves to Arsenal. These players, if he can build a solid partnership with them in Arsenal’s midfield, will be the talk of not only the Premier League but also of Europe, as Arsenal makes a comeback to the Champions League.

