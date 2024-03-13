Martin Odegaard leaves a lasting impression on Arsenal fans after last night

Martin Odegaard was the star of the show as Arsenal fought through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League last night.

The Gunners went into that game trailing by a goal and had not reached the quarterfinal stage of the competition in 14 years.

It was expected to weigh them down, especially against a well-organised Porto team that gave everything to avoid losing the fixture.

However, Arsenal was even more determined, and they eventually prevailed. One man who deserves most of the credit for Arsenal’s success is Odegaard.

The Norwegian provided the assist for the Gunners’ goal and also scored a goal that was disallowed.

Porto had no answers for the former Real Madrid man, and Football Insider reveals he left a lasting impression on the Arsenal faithful, as many supporters made it clear on social media.

The report claims he received lots of praise, and many supporters say they will never forget how much he gave for the cause last night.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been a key player for us since he joined the club which is why he was made our captain.

Last night, he showed even more character, and it will truly be unforgettable to most of us.

