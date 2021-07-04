Martin Odegaard makes it clear he is not returning to Arsenal

The Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made it clear at the end of last season that his priority this summer was to try and persuade Real Madrid to allow Martin Odegaard to return to the Emirates next season.

As Arteta said clearly: “We’ve tried to make everything that we could to get Martin performing for the team, which I think he’s done.

“And he’s adapted really well to our way of playing and to our football club. And hopefully we have given him as well the hope and the feeling that it could be a good place for him.”

But it seems that the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti as Madrid coach has changed the situation, and despite Arsenal’s best efforts, the Norwegian playmaker has now made a very moving goodbye statement to Arsenal fans from his Instagram account.

He wrote……

@arsenal , Thank you so much for these 6 months.

My time with the Arsenal family will always hold a special place in my heart.

I wanna thank everyone in and around the club for the way you made me feel like a part of the family since the first day.

Special thanks to the fans, even without you guys at the stadium for the majority of the season, I felt you with me at all times.

A huge thank you to the boss and his staff for everything I’ve learned during my stay.

Thank you also to all my teammates for such a great time on and off the pitch. Will miss you all😘

Thank you, gunners family. Always in my heart ❤️🤍

So, it looks like Artet is going to now have to look even further afield for his elusive Number 10 that is so desperately needed for next season.

Let’s all hope he manages to find the perfect alternative. Fingers crossed!