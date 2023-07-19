Martin Odegaard makes it clear what Arsenal’s principle goal is

Despite narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last season, Arsenal has been actively enhancing their squad, with the primary aim of instilling a winning culture at the Emirates, according to Martin Odegaard.

Since Mikel Arteta took charge as the club’s manager, he has been steadfast in emphasizing the importance of transforming the culture at Arsenal as a crucial aspect of his rebuilding efforts.

The former midfielder’s dedication to this vision has yielded positive results, as the team continues to show improvement under his leadership. Fans have been enthralled by the changes witnessed at the club and are eagerly anticipating further progress.

Speaking about what they are working on at the Emirates, club captain Odegaard said via the Daily Mail:

‘We want to build a winning culture and there’s a great chance to do that in pre-season. What we have to do is learn from last year, to use the disappointment, the anger and all the bad feelings.

‘We were so close. It still hurts and it’s still painful for us. It’s important to use it in a good way to come back even stronger and to show we have learned and improved.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a winning culture to maintain our place inside the top four and win some trophies.

The club has worked hard to ensure it gives the manager the best players available and we expect the team to do better in the next campaign.

Odegaard was one of the key players last season and if he delivers the same number of goals and our other attackers also score regularly, we could win the league.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…