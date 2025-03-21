Martin Ødegaard namechecked Real Madrid star as the best player in the world.

Arsenal will battle Real Madrid to make it to the final four of the Champions League, after this international break. When comparing both sides, it’s clear that it’ll be a slug fest between two heavyweights, and this is despite the popular opinion that Madrid will comfortably go through. Among the star studded names that we’ll have to be wary of, Vinicius Junior ranks high on the list.

Well he ranks at the top of the list for the best players in the world, that’s according to Martin Ødegaard anyways in an interview with TV2 Sport. “Now I just said Vinicius is the best in the world so it’s natural I’ll take him” Arsenal’s skipper said when asked which Real Madrid player he would like at Arsenal. This comment is sure to spark transfer rumours but a deal for the Brazilian is pretty unrealistic given the obvious factors hindering it.

Speaking on the clash further, Martin Ødegaard had this to say: “Of course, these will be two very important matches against Real Madrid, and for me personally, it will be special to play against my former team.”

“We believe in ourselves and we know what we can do. Our performances in the Champions League have been very good, winning seven of our ten matches so far.

We’re looking forward to the first leg here at the Emirates Stadium next month. It will be a great evening.”

Ødegaard joined Real Madrid at the tender age of 16 in early 2015, after impressing at Strømsgodset in his early teens. The Norwegian struggled to gain any foothold at the club having been sent out on multiply loans to get game time. One of those loan spells was at Arsenal and after impressing, the rest – they say – is history.

When the two sides collide after this round of internationals, the Norwegian – who has amassed 185 appearances for the Gunners so far – will lead us out against his former side and, there’ll be no better way for him to prove his former employers wrong than to lead us past Madrid.

Arsenal will surely take inspiration from the last time this pair met in 2006. On that occasion, the Gunners edged Real in the second leg by a goal to nil, after playing out to a goalless draw in the first leg. That win set us on our way to an eventual UCL final and even though it ended in heartache, the Gunners and Martin Ødegaard must draw inspiration from it this time around.

Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League Quarter Final fixture against Real Madrid CF will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 8 at 20:00 pm. Ticket info.

What do you all make of the skipper’s take on Vinicius Junior? And how confident are you feeling about facing Real Madrid?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

