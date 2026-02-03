Several Arsenal players have impressed this season, including a number of new signings, as the Gunners sit comfortably at the top of the EPL and Champions League tables. Under Mikel Arteta, the team has become one of the most difficult opponents in the game, and the club has taken pride in the consistency and authority of its performances so far.

Arsenal have regularly looked like the stronger side in most of their matches, a reflection of both tactical clarity and strong individual displays. Several players have made decisive contributions to their progress and are expected to remain central figures as the club pushes to secure major honours before the campaign concludes.

Zubimendi’s impact in key moments

One of the players to stand out is Martin Zubimendi, who delivered an impressive performance in the first leg of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semifinal against Chelsea. His influence in midfield was clear, and his contribution proved important as the Gunners established an advantage ahead of the return fixture, which is set to be played in the coming hours.

Zubimendi has adapted quickly to life in England and has shown composure and intelligence in high-pressure situations. His displays have underlined why Arsenal moved to add him to their squad, with his technical quality and awareness enhancing the team’s overall balance. Performances such as the one at Stamford Bridge have further strengthened his reputation within the squad.

Odegaard praise ahead of second leg

Odegaard has been particularly impressed with Zubimendi’s impact during his first season in England. Reflecting on his teammate’s performances, Odegaard highlighted both his footballing intelligence and his ability to adjust to the demands of the Premier League. Speaking about Zubimendi, he offered detailed praise for the midfielder’s contribution and mentality.

According to Arsenal Media, Odegaard said, “I thought Zubi did really well for his goal in the first leg, and he’s been brilliant in his first season in England. He’s adapted really quickly since joining, with the physicality and demands of playing in the Premier League. Everyone can see his quality on the ball, and his goal at Stamford Bridge was another example of that. He’s a very intelligent player and I think for those types of players, it’s probably easier to adapt because they’re so smart in their movements and positioning. So that helps him a lot – you see his smartness on the pitch when you watch him play. He’s a proper, intelligent player.”

As Arsenal prepare for the decisive second leg, Zubimendi’s form remains a significant positive for Arteta and his squad.