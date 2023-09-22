Martin Odegaard nominated for prestigious Champions League award

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been named as a nominee for the esteemed Champions League Player of the Week award. This recognition follows his exceptional performance in Arsenal’s resounding 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven last Wednesday.

Throughout the match, Odegaard exhibited a class of his own, leaving an indelible mark with a goal and an assist. Beyond his individual brilliance, he showcased his leadership qualities and displayed an all-encompassing contribution on the field, earning him effusive praise from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The nomination serves to underscore Odegaard’s exceptional form and his pivotal role within the Arsenal team. As he continues to shine, he remains one of the brightest young talents in European football, adding depth and dynamism to Arsenal’s midfield.

However, the competition for the coveted award is nothing short of formidable. Notable contenders include Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid, João Félix from Barcelona, and Wenderson Galeno from Porto.

Bellingham’s match-winning goal secured a 1-0 victory over Union Berlin, a testament to his immense potential. Félix, a genuine world-class talent, exhibited his prowess by netting twice and providing an assist during Barcelona’s resounding 5-0 victory over Antwerp. Galeno, equally impactful, played a pivotal role with two goals and an assist in Porto’s convincing 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Ultimately, the decision on the recipient of the award hinges on the fans’ votes. Voting will remain open until Monday, September 26, offering fans the opportunity to cast their votes on the UEFA website.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Should Odegaard clinch this prestigious honour, it would signify a remarkable achievement, underscoring his growth as a player and serving as a testament to Arsenal’s commendable start to the season.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arsenal’s excellent win over PSV and the goalkeeper conundrum….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…