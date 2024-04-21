Martin Odegaard reacts to Arsenal win after a tough week

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is pleased with their win against Wolves last night after a tough week.

Arsenal saw their European hopes end and can now only win a trophy this season by clinching the Premier League title, with Manchester City being the favourites.

Their primary focus at the start of yesterday’s match was to defeat Wolves, one of the trickiest teams to face.

Although Wolves were missing some key players, no team can be underestimated, especially when playing at home.

The home side made life hard for Arsenal in the first half, with only a surprising but good goal from Leandro Trossard separating the two sides.

The Gunners then scored another goal late in the second half to seal the game and return to the top of the Premier League table.

Odegaard, who scored the second goal, was relieved that the team had returned to winning ways.

He said to Premier League Productions:

“A massive win for us in a tough week. It’s been a hard week emotionally for us and today was all about bouncing back and getting the result. There’s a long way to go in the title race, it’s still very tight, and it’s just about taking each result as it comes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had to win that game and did. Most of us are relieved to see the team win again and hopefully, they will keep a winning streak now.