Martin Odegaard responds to Ten Hag ahead of Man Utd v Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has responded to Erik ten Hag’s comments about the reverse fixture between Arsenal and Manchester United.

That game ended in a 3-1 win for the Gunners, but it was a fixture that had some controversies.

Arsenal won it with two late goals, but could they have been behind before they scored those goals?

Manchester United feel Rasmus Hojlund could have had a penalty, and a disallowed Alejandro Garnacho strike should have stood.

As his team struggles this season, Ten Hag has often talked about the scenarios in that Arsenal game, and as the teams prepare to meet again in the Premier League, Odegaard was asked if it will motivate his team.

The Norwegian midfielder said, as quoted by Express Sport:

‘Honestly, no. I don’t think so.

‘It’s like any other game we are playing for at the moment. I don’t think we need any extra motivation at the moment. I think there is enough there. We know what we are playing for. We know the task. We have to win every game and that is what we are going to try to do.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not need extra motivation to beat anyone at this stage of the season, and we expect our boys to get the job done when we face United at Old Trafford.

