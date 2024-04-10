Martin Odegaard reveals Arsenal’s success secret since the start of 2024

Martin Odegaard has shed light on the key factor behind Arsenal’s success since the beginning of 2024, following their disappointing end to the previous year.

The Gunners experienced a drop in form in the closing stages of 2023, reminiscent of their struggles that led to missing out on the Premier League title in the previous season under Mikel Arteta.

However, since the start of the new year, Arsenal has undergone a remarkable transformation, delivering consistently strong performances, particularly in the Premier League.

The team remains unbeaten in the league this year, with only one draw against Manchester City marring an otherwise flawless record.

The sudden improvement and elevation of Arsenal’s performance have left many observers pleasantly surprised, prompting speculation about the reasons behind their resurgence.

Odegaard has now offered insight into what might be contributing to the team’s success.

Speaking to Men In Blazers, Odegaard said: ‘I don’t think it was anything special but I think sometimes you just need a break and a reset.

‘As you said, we were struggling a bit before Christmas. I think we all needed to get away, get some rest and do some work. We came back fresh and sharp and it’s been good after that’.

