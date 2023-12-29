Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal lacked in their defeat to West Ham

Arsenal dropped three crucial points in their Premier League loss to West Ham last night, and Martin Odegaard has revealed what they lacked in the fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in superb form this season and had the opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League table with a victory over the Hammers.

While West Ham had previously eliminated Arsenal from the League Cup, this was a crucial Premier League match that the Gunners were expected to win, especially playing at home and needing to match Liverpool’s results.

Despite Arsenal being in fine form and causing West Ham significant trouble, David Moyes’ men were resolute in defence and delivered one of the finest away defensive performances seen at the Emirates.

This made life tough for Arsenal and Odegaard knows why the Gunners lost. The Norwegian star said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I think we created more than enough to score goals to win the game and it was the little details and the little last pass or the finish that was missing today.

“We have to learn from it and make sure we get sharper and better in front of the goals.

“The goals we conceded were too easy, so definitely in front of the goals, inside the boxes, that’s where the games are decided.

“We weren’t good enough today.”

West Ham was in terrific form in the game and deserved to at least get a point, but we did not deserve to lose.

